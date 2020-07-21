DC chairs meeting of district peace committee

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2020 ) :A meeting of the District Peace Committee chaired by Deputy Commissioner Rana Adil Taswar, SSP Irfan Ali Samo was held at DC Office on Tuesday.

The DC said that the role of the religious scholars was important in maintaining the law and order situation in the district.

He said that no one would be allowed to disturb the peace. He urged the Ulema to create awareness among the people regarding adoption of anti-corona SOPs. The SSP appreciated the efforts of the Ulema in establishing peace. The Ulema said that establishment of peace was their top priority.