DC chairs meeting of District Quality Control Board

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner Adnan Mehmood Awan presided over a meeting of the District Quality Control board at the DC's office.

A total of 21 cases were discussed and it was decided to seal 17 medical stores for selling unregistered, prohibited and expired drugs without a licence and to send their cases to a drug court, while warnings were issued in two cases.

The meeting was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner Finance and Planning Kashif Nawaz, CEO Health Dr Rehan Azhar, Secretary DQCB Hafiz Muhammed Afzal, Medicine Expert Dr SaadAshraf, District Drug Controller Naila Rafiq, DDC Shayan Raza, Drug Inspectors Mohsin Azizand Imad Ashraf.