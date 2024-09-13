DC chairs meeting of district steering committee for Education

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2024) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Abbottabad, Khalid Iqbal on Friday chaired a meeting of District Steering Committee for Education and discussed matters relating to promotion and improvement of education system.

The meeting was also attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner, District Educations Officers and representatives of education and Communication and Works Department.

The meeting discussed matters including provision of basic facilities in education institutions, performance of schools, attendance of teachers and students and cleanliness.

Addressing the meeting, DC said that provision of basic facilities in education institutions is among top priorities of government and all the needed steps would be taken to improve education system.

He directed Education Monitoring Authority to ensure proper monitoring of all the schools of district and provide congenial environment to students.

He also stressed upon authorities concerned to adopt contemporary education system and issued directives relating to appointment of administrative staff in schools, provision of potable water, repair of building and replacement of old electricity wires.