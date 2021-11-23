UrduPoint.com

DC Chairs Meeting Of Distt Anti-corruption Committee

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Tue 23rd November 2021 | 07:10 PM

DC chairs meeting of Distt Anti-corruption Committee

A meeting of the District Anti-Corruption Committee was held here on Tuesday

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2021 ) :A meeting of the District Anti-Corruption Committee was held here on Tuesday.

Committee Chairman and Deputy Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad, Aamir Hussain Panhwar chaired the meeting.

Circle Officer Anti-Corruption Nawabshah Muhammad Siddique Lund,Additional Director Local Government Abdul Sattar Rathore and officials of police and irrigation department attended the meeting.

The Circle Officer Anti-Corruption informed officials of Police, Irrigation and Local Government Departments regarding complaints received at the Anti-Corruption Office. After taking view of the complaints, Chairman Committee Deputy Commissioner Aamir Hussain Panhwar handed over the complaints to relevant departments for further action and investigation.

Related Topics

Police Martyrs Shaheed Nawabshah Circle Government

Recent Stories

PR deputes divisional officers for footplate inspe ..

PR deputes divisional officers for footplate inspection

4 minutes ago
 Prime Minister launches FBR's track & trace system ..

Prime Minister launches FBR's track & trace system; says taxes vital for country ..

4 minutes ago
 HESCO board approves promotions of 18 line staff e ..

HESCO board approves promotions of 18 line staff employees

4 minutes ago
 Governor visits Saddar cooperative market

Governor visits Saddar cooperative market

4 minutes ago
 Vivendi says no to selling Telecom Italia stake

Vivendi says no to selling Telecom Italia stake

11 minutes ago
 1st International Conference on Research in Specia ..

1st International Conference on Research in Special Education held at Islamia Un ..

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.