DC chairs meeting of Distt Anti-corruption Committee

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

A meeting of the District Anti-Corruption Committee was held here on Tuesday

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2021 ) :A meeting of the District Anti-Corruption Committee was held here on Tuesday.

Committee Chairman and Deputy Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad, Aamir Hussain Panhwar chaired the meeting.

Circle Officer Anti-Corruption Nawabshah Muhammad Siddique Lund,Additional Director Local Government Abdul Sattar Rathore and officials of police and irrigation department attended the meeting.

The Circle Officer Anti-Corruption informed officials of Police, Irrigation and Local Government Departments regarding complaints received at the Anti-Corruption Office. After taking view of the complaints, Chairman Committee Deputy Commissioner Aamir Hussain Panhwar handed over the complaints to relevant departments for further action and investigation.