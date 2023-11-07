DC chairs meeting of divisional litigation commitee

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2023) Commissioner and Chairman Divisional Litigation Committee Syed Muhammad Sajjad Haider chaired a meeting at his office on Tuesday.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Commissioners of all the three districts, District Attorneys, representatives of DIG Office, Divisional officials of provincial departments and other committee members.

Addressing the meeting Commissioner said that establishing of Litigation Committees by Sindh Governmentat division and district level aims at to protect the interests of government and pleading the cases within scheduled time.

He said that protection of government interest is our prime duty and for that purpose divisional officials of government departments shall bind district official to submit the replies and reports with the consultation of district attorney and the copies of reports submitted in cases running in courts to Divisional and district Litigation Committees so that these replies and reports could be viewed and legal action could be taken against official submitting wrong reports and replies to cause damage to government interests.

Commissioner instructed Deputy Commissioners to hold immediate meeting with district level litigation committee and collect report of all cases of the district departments and process report of meeting shall be submitted to Divisional Committee.

On the occasion DC SBA Zahid Hussain Rind, DC Sanghar Imranul Hassan Khawaja, DC Naushehro Feroze Arsalan Saleem briefed about meetings of Litigation Committee and under hearing cases running in different courts at district level. The District Attorneys of all the three districts complained about non submission of replies of cases of different departments in time.

They advised that steps be taken for submission of replies of cases of government and public interests in courts. Regional Election Commissioner Muhammad Yousuf Siddiqui, Director education Naseer Jogi, Director Sindh Health Services Ghulam Mustafa, Director Anti Corruption Mir Nadir Ali Abro, Director Colleges Dr Saifula Joyo, Deputy Director Information Ghulam Abbas Goraho and officials of other related departments briefed about Court cases of their respective departments. Meeting was also attended by Additional Commissioner-1 Subhash Chandar, SSP Capt [r] Haider Shah and other officials.

