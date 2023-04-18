DC chairs meeting of DPDC

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner Adnan Mehmood Awan on Tuesday presided over a meeting of the District Planning and Design Committee (DPDC) held in the DC's Office.

The meeting was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner (Revenue) Muhammad Iqbal, Assistant Commissioner Ghulam Sarwar, Chief Officer Municipal Corporation Malik Ijaz, Chief Officer District Council Ulfat Shahzad, District Officer Planning Muhammad Umer, District Officer Industries Rashida Batool and officers of departments concerned.

The deputy commissioner said land use conversion fees would be charged at 10% of the front area rate of property according to the evaluation table and the slab rate will not be applicable.

As many as 30 commercial and industrial land use conversion cases of Municipal Corporation Sialkot, District Council and Municipal Committee Daska, Pasrur and Daska and revision cases of sixnew housing societies were also examined.