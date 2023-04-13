DC chairs meeting of Education department

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Larkana Rabiya Siyal on Thursday presided over a meeting with the officers of Education Department of Larkana district at Darbar Hall, DC office here

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Larkana Rabiya Siyal on Thursday presided over a meeting with the officers of Education Department of Larkana district at Darbar Hall, DC office here.

She stressed the need to pay full attention towards quality education in the region.

She said that the tactics of impersonation, copy culture, leakage of papers, use of mobile phones, photocopies and other acts be curbed strictly.

DC said that there was a lack of quality education in remote areas of the district and teachers, parents, students and society should jointly make efforts for the standard of education.

She urged the officials to improve the cleanliness of schools and pay special attention to the education of children.

Earlier, the officials of the education department were briefed about their position and work.

Assistant Commissioner Larkana Shahida Parveen, DEO Primary Larkana Anisur Rehman Jalbani, DEO Secondary and Higher Secondary Larkana Dr. Allah Bakhsh Soomro, CMO Larkana Yasir Ali Solangi, Taluka Education Officers werealso present on the occasion.