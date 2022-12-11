DC chairs meeting of elected chairman, vice-chairmen regarding municipal services

(@FahadShabbir)

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2022 ) :A meeting of elected chairman and vice-chairmen with regard to municipal services was held at Municipal Committee Hall here on Sunday, Deputy Commissioner Shehryar Gul Memon presided over the meeting. The meeting was attended by Municipal Commissioner, officials of the municipal committee, elected chairmen and vice-chairmen of different Union Councils attended the meeting.

During the meeting, DC collected information from the elected representatives regarding the provision of municipal services in their areas. Chairmen of Old Nawabshah Town, Union Councils 1, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7 and 9 expressed their satisfaction over the working of Baldia while chairman of Union Council 2, 3, 4, and 7 of H.

M. Khoja Town also expressed their satisfaction. However, chairmen of Union Councils 5, 8, and 10 expressed their dissatisfaction over the municipal service and demanded DC to instruct municipal administration to bring improvement in the situation.

DC instructed the Municipal Commissioner and Sanitary Inspector for immediate improvement in the sanitary situation in UCs of the city, especially in UC 5, 8 and 10.

He warned that any negligence in this regard would not be tolerated. DC assured elected representatives that issues of municipal services persisting in their areas would be resolved at the earliest.