UrduPoint.com

DC Chairs Meeting Of Elected Chairman, Vice-chairmen Regarding Municipal Services

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 11, 2022 | 04:00 PM

DC chairs meeting of elected chairman, vice-chairmen regarding municipal services

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2022 ) :A meeting of elected chairman and vice-chairmen with regard to municipal services was held at Municipal Committee Hall here on Sunday, Deputy Commissioner Shehryar Gul Memon presided over the meeting. The meeting was attended by Municipal Commissioner, officials of the municipal committee, elected chairmen and vice-chairmen of different Union Councils attended the meeting.

During the meeting, DC collected information from the elected representatives regarding the provision of municipal services in their areas. Chairmen of Old Nawabshah Town, Union Councils 1, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7 and 9 expressed their satisfaction over the working of Baldia while chairman of Union Council 2, 3, 4, and 7 of H.

M. Khoja Town also expressed their satisfaction. However, chairmen of Union Councils 5, 8, and 10 expressed their dissatisfaction over the municipal service and demanded DC to instruct municipal administration to bring improvement in the situation.

DC instructed the Municipal Commissioner and Sanitary Inspector for immediate improvement in the sanitary situation in UCs of the city, especially in UC 5, 8 and 10.

He warned that any negligence in this regard would not be tolerated. DC assured elected representatives that issues of municipal services persisting in their areas would be resolved at the earliest.

Related Topics

Nawabshah Baldia Sunday From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 December 2022

7 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 11th December 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 11th December 2022

7 hours ago
 England and France unchanged for World Cup quarter ..

England and France unchanged for World Cup quarter-final

16 hours ago
 Secy sports for early functioning of cricket cente ..

Secy sports for early functioning of cricket center

16 hours ago
 Leinster hammer Racing, Sharks edge Quins in Champ ..

Leinster hammer Racing, Sharks edge Quins in Champions Cup

16 hours ago
 Brussels congregation calls for immediate end of h ..

Brussels congregation calls for immediate end of human rights abuses in IIOJK

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.