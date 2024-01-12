DC chairs meeting of flour mill owners

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2024) A meeting of flour mill owners was held under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad Tariq Qureshi on Friday.

Addressing the meeting, the DC said that all the concerned officers have been directed to take action in their respective areas to ensure that all commodities including flour are sold at the required fixed prices.

He directed the participants of the meeting to submit a comprehensive report related to issues of flour to the DC office so that the problems of flour mill owners can be resolved by informing the Secretary of food.