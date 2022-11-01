DC chairs meeting of NGOs, INGOs on flood relief activities

BADIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Agha Shah Nawaz on Monday presided over a meeting with all NGOs and INGOs working in the district Badin.

According to a handout issued by the district information office, the DC said due to the comprehensive strategy of District administration during rain and flood situation the district had resisted the major mishap.

He said due to a breach that occurred in Paran River around 3,500 people were evacuated to safer places overnight similarly 30,000 flood-hit people were also rescued and accommodated in tent cities.

The DC said due to water resending in different areas a large number of people were returning back to their native cities however about 4,000 people were still living in tent cities where basic facilities had been provided to them including light generators, solar system, clean drinking water, education, mobile hospitals and washrooms.