Open Menu

DC Chairs Meeting Of Peace Committee

Faizan Hashmi Published February 27, 2025 | 02:20 PM

DC chairs meeting of Peace Committee

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Zulqarnain Langrial has said special measures will be

taken for street lights, cleanliness and security of mosques and imambargahs in

Ramazan.

He expressed these views while addressing a meeting of the members of the District Peace

and Interfaith Harmony Committee at the DC's office on Thursday.

The meeting was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner General Ayub Bukhari,

Hafiz Asghar Ali Cheema, Mufti Kifayatullah Shakir, Hafiz Abdul Ghaffar, Ayub Opal,

Allama Musaddiq Qasmi, Maulana Ayub Khan, Pir Ghulam Hussain Sultani, Maulana

Iqbal Ghuman, Zafar Abbas, Hafiz Sheikh Asif, Pir Zahoor Wasif, Jaskaran Singh,

Pandit Chishpal, Bishop Siraj Masih, Pastor Mark Henry, Adil Ghauri, Hakeem Ratan Lal,

Allama Rashid Khatana, Faisal Afzal Sheikh and Sahibzada Tayyab Aziz Advocate

besides other officials.

The district administration had already started action against profiteers to keep

prices of food items moderate, he said.

Recent Stories

Shaping the AI Future: TECNO to Showcase Its Lates ..

Shaping the AI Future: TECNO to Showcase Its Latest AI Product Ecosystem at MWC ..

2 minutes ago
 MBRSC announces details of launch of Etihad-SAT

MBRSC announces details of launch of Etihad-SAT

11 minutes ago
 Ahmed Al Sayegh attends Japanese Embassy’s recep ..

Ahmed Al Sayegh attends Japanese Embassy’s reception of Emperor’s birthday

2 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Dominican Re ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Dominican Republic on Independence Day

2 hours ago
 UAE Floating Hospital in Al-Arish treats thousands ..

UAE Floating Hospital in Al-Arish treats thousands of Palestinians in first year

2 hours ago
 World must act to end violence in Palestinian terr ..

World must act to end violence in Palestinian territories: UN Human Rights Chief

3 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 February 2025

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 February 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 February 2025

6 hours ago
 New border crossing starts operation in Fujairah

New border crossing starts operation in Fujairah

12 hours ago
 UAE investments in Türkiye exceed $6 bn in recent ..

UAE investments in Türkiye exceed $6 bn in recent years

13 hours ago
 'Future 100' companies of 2024 announced at Invest ..

'Future 100' companies of 2024 announced at Investopia 2025

14 hours ago
 Sultan Al Qasimi attends closing of 34th Sharjah T ..

Sultan Al Qasimi attends closing of 34th Sharjah Theatre Days

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan