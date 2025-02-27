DC chairs meeting of Peace Committee

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Zulqarnain Langrial has said special measures will be

taken for street lights, cleanliness and security of mosques and imambargahs in

Ramazan.

He expressed these views while addressing a meeting of the members of the District Peace

and Interfaith Harmony Committee at the DC's office on Thursday.

The meeting was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner General Ayub Bukhari,

Hafiz Asghar Ali Cheema, Mufti Kifayatullah Shakir, Hafiz Abdul Ghaffar, Ayub Opal,

Allama Musaddiq Qasmi, Maulana Ayub Khan, Pir Ghulam Hussain Sultani, Maulana

Iqbal Ghuman, Zafar Abbas, Hafiz Sheikh Asif, Pir Zahoor Wasif, Jaskaran Singh,

Pandit Chishpal, Bishop Siraj Masih, Pastor Mark Henry, Adil Ghauri, Hakeem Ratan Lal,

Allama Rashid Khatana, Faisal Afzal Sheikh and Sahibzada Tayyab Aziz Advocate

besides other officials.

The district administration had already started action against profiteers to keep

prices of food items moderate, he said.