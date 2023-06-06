UrduPoint.com

Faizan Hashmi Published June 06, 2023 | 02:20 PM

DC chairs meeting of PM Youth Talent Hunt Program

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2023 ) :The first meeting of Prime Minister Youth Talent Hunt program was organized here on Tuesday under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rawalpindi Hasan Waqar Cheema.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Headquarters, Marzia Saleem, District Coordinator Youth Wing, Hasan Aurangzeb, Tehsil Coordinator Youth Wing, Muhammad Osama, CO education, Yasin Baloch, Focal Person school Education, Raja Tahir Mehmood, District sports Officer, Shams Toheed, DD Colleges and other officers from different departments concerned attended the meeting.

The DC informed that on the instructions of the prime minister, the football talent hunt youth program would start here this week.

He said football trials would be organized for the children of government and private schools, colleges, universities, academies and clubs of seven tehsils of Rawalpindi district.

In the first phase, teams of boys and girls between 15 to 25 years would be formed, Hassan Waqar Cheema said, adding, a district-level football team would represent the district at the Punjab level.

