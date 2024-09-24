DC Chairs Meeting Of Pre Public Accounts Committee
Muhammad Irfan Published September 24, 2024 | 03:20 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2024) A meeting of the Pre-Public Accounts Committee was held at the DC Office's Darbar Hall under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Sharayar Gul Memon.
Officers from various departments briefed the committee on audit paragraph reports for fiscal years 2004-05, 2008-09, 2010-11, and 2011-12.
Deputy Commissioner Memon directed officers to Verify reports with concerned institutions and Director General Audit Sindh Karachi immediately and Complete audit report work promptly, with no tolerance for delays.
District education Officer Secondary Muhammad Salim Bhatti,District Education Officer Primary Masood Ahmed Sathio,District Forest Officer Mushataq Ahmed Zardari,Executive Education Works Ghulam Murtaza Abbasi,Accounts Officer ,DC Office Nisar Ahmed Khah and other relevant officers attended the meeting.
Recent Stories
U.S. Ambassador Promotes Clean Energy and Climate Action During Lahore Visit
Qatar Emiri Naval Ship Alkhor Visits Karachi to Participate in Bilateral Exercis ..
Realme Note 60 launching soon: Segment’s first IP64 Protection Championing Dur ..
Justice Yahya Afridi issues dissenting note on reserved seats case
PM in New York to attend UNGA’s 79th session
Bushra Ansari criticizes viral singing style of Chahat Fateh Ali Khan
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 September 2024
Imran Khan denounces propaganda, calls for justice, ceasefire in Palestine
Indian actors support screening of “The Legend of Maula Jatt” at local cinem ..
SC Justice Alexandre de Moraes gives social media platform time to file addition ..
Govt orders IPPs to cancel power agreements or face consequences
More Stories From Pakistan
-
DG PHA focuses on Sahiwal's beautification despite challenges3 minutes ago
-
Motorcycle rider killed in road accident in Chichawatni3 minutes ago
-
Sheikhupura sees drop in crimes after crackdown3 minutes ago
-
ICT Police prohibits officers, staff from social media activity without permission12 minutes ago
-
Drumbeats resound: Centuries-old tradition continues to echo in KP despite social media noise12 minutes ago
-
CM hosts online open forum on Facebook12 minutes ago
-
Emergency arrangements reviewed for congregation13 minutes ago
-
Attempt to kidnap student foiled in Swat23 minutes ago
-
PFA teams visit markets to ensure quality food items to people23 minutes ago
-
U.S. Ambassador Promotes Clean Energy and Climate Action During Lahore Visit23 minutes ago
-
Qatar Emiri Naval Ship Alkhor Visits Karachi to Participate in Bilateral Exercise Asad Al Bahr25 minutes ago
-
Annual Seerat conference held33 minutes ago