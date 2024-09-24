Open Menu

DC Chairs Meeting Of Pre Public Accounts Committee

Muhammad Irfan Published September 24, 2024 | 03:20 PM

DC chairs meeting of pre public accounts committee

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2024) A meeting of the Pre-Public Accounts Committee was held at the DC Office's Darbar Hall under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Sharayar Gul Memon.

Officers from various departments briefed the committee on audit paragraph reports for fiscal years 2004-05, 2008-09, 2010-11, and 2011-12.

Deputy Commissioner Memon directed officers to Verify reports with concerned institutions and Director General Audit Sindh Karachi immediately and Complete audit report work promptly, with no tolerance for delays.

District education Officer Secondary Muhammad Salim Bhatti,District Education Officer Primary Masood Ahmed Sathio,District Forest Officer Mushataq Ahmed Zardari,Executive Education Works Ghulam Murtaza Abbasi,Accounts Officer ,DC Office Nisar Ahmed Khah and other relevant officers attended the meeting.

