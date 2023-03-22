DC chairs meeting of price control committee

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner Khairpur, Dr Sharjeel Noor Channa on Wednesday chaired a meeting of the District price Control Committee in the committee room of his office to review prices of food items.

The DC said the sale of food items should be ensured at fixed rates and added that Price Control Magistrates should remain active in the field to curb artificial inflation.

All the officers/officials concerned attended the meeting