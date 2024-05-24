Open Menu

DC Chairs Meeting Of Price Control Committee

May 24, 2024

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Mianwali Khalid Javed Goraya presided over a meeting of

price control committee here on Friday.

The meeting was attended by assistant commissioners, officials of agriculture, livestock,

industry, and representatives of the consumers and businessmen.

The meeting reviewed prices of food items.

The DC made it clear that 100 per cent implementation

of the fixed prices would be ensured.

No one would be allowed to charge arbitrary rates and action on profiteering and hoarding would be

taken, he added.

He directed shopkeepers to display price lists on prominent places in their shops.

He also directed price control magistrates to visit fruit and vegetable markets, general markets

and bazaars on daily basis.

