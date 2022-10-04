UrduPoint.com

DC Chairs Meeting Of Price Control Magistrates

Published October 04, 2022

DC chairs meeting of price control magistrates

NAROWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Captain (retd) Shoaib Ali chaired a meeting of price control magistrates and issued orders to ensure sale of essential commodities at government rates.

In the meeting, the deputy commissioner directed price magistrates to take strict action against profiteers besides implementing price control mechanism throughout the district.

The meeting was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner (Revenue) Muhammad Khalid,Assistant Commissioner Arshad Watto, District Officer Industries Zeeshan Niaz,District Information Officer Ehsanul Haq Chaudhry and others.

