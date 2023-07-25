DC chairs meeting of revenue officers

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner Adnan Mehmood Awan has said performance of revenue officers will be evaluated and negligence would not be tolerated.

In the district, it is a responsibility of assistant commissioners (ACs) to computerize revenue records within the specific period of time so that people could not face problems properties related issues, the DC said on Tuesday.

The meeting was attended by AC Revenue Muhammad Iqbal, ACs of all four tehsils and others.

The DC also reviewed recovery of agricultural income tax, stamp duty and other revenuecollection and dues.