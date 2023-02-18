UrduPoint.com

DC Chairs Meeting Of Revenue Officials For Resolving Public Issues

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 18, 2023 | 07:24 PM

Deputy Commissioner Shehryar Gul Memon here on Saturday chaired a meeting of Revenue officials of all tehsils of District Shaheed Benazirabad.

Addressing the meeting, the DC stressed the Revenue officials for improvement in their performance in order to play their active role in resolving the public issues and providing relief to the general public. He said that the Revenue officials shall visit markets on a daily basis to watch the prices of items of daily use. He also directed them to give special attention to the process of house and population census during the seventh Digital Census process.

The DC inspected and reviewed the relief camps set up for the affected persons of Turkey and Syria, regularization of Katchi abadi, Ramzan Bachat Bazaars, Motorway M6, removal of encroachment from government properties, lands and forests, court cases and other issues related to revenue sector and instructed the Revenue officials to resolve these issues.

Tehsil Revenue officials briefed the meeting regarding the ongoing development schemes and issues surfacing in this regard in their respective domain.

The meeting was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Saleem Jatoi, Assistant Commissioner Nawabshah Ali Sher Jamali, AC Daur Abbas Ali Dayo, AC Qazi Ahmed Hafiz Zeeshan Ahmed, AC Sakrand Nazir Ahmed ABro and Mukhtarkars of all tehsils.

More Stories From Pakistan

