DC Chairs Meeting Of Sugarcane Purchase Monitoring Committee
Sumaira FH Published November 25, 2024 | 05:10 PM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2024) A meeting of the district sugarcane purchase monitoring committee was held under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Dr. Farhan Farooq, which reviewed measures taken for payment to farmers.
Representatives from farmers' organizations, along with the Additional Deputy Commissioner General, Deputy Director of Industries, officials from relevant departments, and sugar mills were present at the meeting. The Deputy Commissioner emphasized the need to ensure timely payments to farmers for their sugarcane crop.
He also instructed that a practical and organized traffic management plan be developed for transporting sugarcane to sugar mills.
Furthermore, he stated that, according to the Transport Department's directives, sugarcane should be loaded onto trailers, and reflective lights should be installed on the back of the trailers to ensure safety from accidents. The meeting was informed that payments for sugarcane should be ensured within 15 days as per government policy, and relevant sugar mills should be contacted for payment.
Recent Stories
Bushra Bibi vows to stand for Imran Khan’s release from jail
Kohli’s cryptic social media post leaves fans concerned
Belarus FM arrives at MoFA in Islamabad
Winter holidays in Punjab to begin from Dec 20
The 54th National Day of The Sultanate of Oman
DHL Cargo plane crashes near residential area in Lithuania
Int’l Day for Elimination of Violence Against Women being observed today
Case registered against Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi over Nov 24 protest
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 November 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 November 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
DC visits BHUs1 minute ago
-
Pakistan, Belarus agree to cooperate for strengthening of justice system1 minute ago
-
Commissioner expresses dissatisfaction over delay in outsourcing cleanliness operation2 minutes ago
-
Sindh Governor terms violence against women a global issue2 minutes ago
-
4000 habitual offenders to be monitored via electronic tagging in Sindh2 minutes ago
-
Mashhood stresses collective efforts to end discrimination against women12 minutes ago
-
Govt committed to safeguarding women’s rights : CM32 minutes ago
-
Bushra Bibi vows to stand for Imran Khan’s release from jail36 minutes ago
-
Couple deprived of cash, phones52 minutes ago
-
DC chairs meeting of District Reform Oversight Committee1 hour ago
-
Governor briefed on relief activities in Kurram1 hour ago
-
DG Postal Services advises officials to bring improvement1 hour ago