Open Menu

DC Chairs Meeting Of Sugarcane Purchase Monitoring Committee

Sumaira FH Published November 25, 2024 | 05:10 PM

DC chairs meeting of sugarcane purchase monitoring committee

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2024) A meeting of the district sugarcane purchase monitoring committee was held under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Dr. Farhan Farooq, which reviewed measures taken for payment to farmers.

Representatives from farmers' organizations, along with the Additional Deputy Commissioner General, Deputy Director of Industries, officials from relevant departments, and sugar mills were present at the meeting. The Deputy Commissioner emphasized the need to ensure timely payments to farmers for their sugarcane crop.

He also instructed that a practical and organized traffic management plan be developed for transporting sugarcane to sugar mills.

Furthermore, he stated that, according to the Transport Department's directives, sugarcane should be loaded onto trailers, and reflective lights should be installed on the back of the trailers to ensure safety from accidents. The meeting was informed that payments for sugarcane should be ensured within 15 days as per government policy, and relevant sugar mills should be contacted for payment.

Related Topics

Traffic From Government

Recent Stories

Bushra Bibi vows to stand for Imran Khan’s relea ..

Bushra Bibi vows to stand for Imran Khan’s release from jail

36 minutes ago
 Kohli’s cryptic social media post leaves fans co ..

Kohli’s cryptic social media post leaves fans concerned

49 minutes ago
 Belarus FM arrives at MoFA in Islamabad

Belarus FM arrives at MoFA in Islamabad

3 hours ago
 Winter holidays in Punjab to begin from Dec 20

Winter holidays in Punjab to begin from Dec 20

3 hours ago
 The 54th National Day of The Sultanate of Oman

The 54th National Day of The Sultanate of Oman

4 hours ago
 DHL Cargo plane crashes near residential area in L ..

DHL Cargo plane crashes near residential area in Lithuania 

4 hours ago
Int’l Day for Elimination of Violence Against Wo ..

Int’l Day for Elimination of Violence Against Women being observed today

6 hours ago
 Case registered against Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi ov ..

Case registered against Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi over Nov 24 protest

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 November 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 November 2024

8 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 November 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 November 2024

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan