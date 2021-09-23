DC chairs meeting of surveillance committee of PHED

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

NAUSHEHROFEROZE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Tashfeen Alam on Thursday presided over a meeting of surveillance committee of Public Health Engineering Department (PHED) to review the expedited work of development schemes.

DC directed the department concerned to dispose of drainage, oxidation ponds and provision of clean drinking water development schemes.

He said that construction of ultra filtration plants should be completed within stipulated time.

He directed officers of the department to make all drainage disposals functional by keeping alternate arrangements to deal with any emergency.

DC directed all Assistant Commissioners to inspect progress of development work in their relevant talukas and submit a report in this regard.

He directed PHED officers to prepare a record of the plots of schemes if found missing in the revenue record.

Executive Engineer public health engineering department Muhammad Yousuf, Assistant Engineer Muhammad Rafique, SE Ali Murad, ANE Moro Nazeer Ahmed Buriro and all Taluka ACs were also present in the meeting.