DC chairs meeting on anti-dengue campaign

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner Rao Atif Raza has said that the complete eradication of dengue was the first priority of the government. He expressed these views while presiding over a meeting regarding the anti-dengue campaign in the DC office here Saturday. Officers from the education, Health and other departments participated in the meeting.

CEO Health Dr Isdas Ismail gave a detailed briefing to the participants regarding the anti-dengue campaign. The meeting was told that public awareness campaign was being continued for dengue eradication measures across the district.

The DC said that the dengue mosquito would be very dangerous and deadly in the coming days. It is necessary that all the government, semi-government and private institutions should play their full role to eradicate dengue. Do and ensure all necessary steps are taken, he added