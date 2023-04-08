Close
UrduPoint App Icon

UrduPoint App

100K+ Installs

Install Install
UrduPoint.com

DC Chairs Meeting On Anti-dengue Campaign

Faizan Hashmi Published April 08, 2023 | 03:10 PM

DC chairs meeting on anti-dengue campaign

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner Rao Atif Raza has said that the complete eradication of dengue was the first priority of the government. He expressed these views while presiding over a meeting regarding the anti-dengue campaign in the DC office here Saturday. Officers from the education, Health and other departments participated in the meeting.

CEO Health Dr Isdas Ismail gave a detailed briefing to the participants regarding the anti-dengue campaign. The meeting was told that public awareness campaign was being continued for dengue eradication measures across the district.

The DC said that the dengue mosquito would be very dangerous and deadly in the coming days. It is necessary that all the government, semi-government and private institutions should play their full role to eradicate dengue. Do and ensure all necessary steps are taken, he added

Related Topics

Dengue Education All From Government

Recent Stories

Ancient city wall relics found in north China&#039 ..

Ancient city wall relics found in north China&#039;s Tianjin

12 minutes ago
 Pakistan, US long-standing, historic partners: Mas ..

Pakistan, US long-standing, historic partners: Masood Khan

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 April 2023

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 8th Apr ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 8th April 2023

6 hours ago
 Fujairah Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

Fujairah Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

12 hours ago
 Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah receives Ramadan well-wish ..

Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah receives Ramadan well-wishers

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.