DC chairs meeting on arrangements for Muharam-ul-Haram

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2022 ) :In order to take view of arrangements made for maintaining law and order during the month of Muharram.

Street lights, sanitation and other arrangements, Deputy commissioner Aamir Hussain Panhwar chaired a meeting at his office.

DC stressed Ulema affiliated with different sects to play their full-fledged role in maintaining peace, unity and brotherhood throughout the district during the month of Muharram. DC appealed Ulema to desist from delivering instigating speeches at Masjids, Imambargahs and other religious places and programs to pass the Muharram days in peaceful environment.

He said that Control Rooms would be set up at tehsil and district level for monitoring law and order situation throughout the district.DC said that Code of Conduct issued by Sindh Government would be implemented in its true spirit while legal action would be initiated against violators.

DC instructed officials of police department to make arrangements for foolproof security of Imambargahs, majalis, processions and other religious programs during the Muharram days and strict eye be kept on rioters, miscreants and those involved in disturbance of law-and-order situation in order to avoid and untoward incidence.

DC instructed officials of health departments to ensure availability of required medicines, doctors and paramedical staff at along with ambulances at all hospitals and health centers.

DC also instructed all assistant commissioner to remain in contact with Ulema karam and hold meetings with them to ensure law and order situation and other arrangements and to resolve issues. DC instructed officials of Hesco to avoid load shedding and ensure continuity of electric supply during evening and night time.

DC strictly directed officials of municipal and all town committees to improve sanitation conditions around routes of mourning processions, masjids and imambargahs in all towns of the district along with light arrangements prior to Muharram days. During meeting Ulema assured their full cooperation in maintaining law and order in the district and apprised about issues coming up.

The meeting was also attended by Additional Director Local Government Abdul Sattar Rathore, Additional District Health Officer Dr Asadullah Dahri, all Assistant Commissioners, officials of police, rangers, health, education, public health departments, municipal and town committee office, other concerned departments and Ulemas of different sects.