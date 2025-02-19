DC chairs meeting on child labour, human trafficking

LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Dr Lubna Nazir presided over a joint review meeting of the District Vigilance Committee on Elimination of Forced Labour, Child Labour, and Human Trafficking.

The meeting reviewed critical matters, including monitoring and prevention of human trafficking, elimination of child labour and forced labour, enforcement of minimum wage laws, issuance of social security registration cards, and submission of the EOBI cards contributions by the brick-kiln owners.

The deputy commissioner directed Assistant Director Labour Syed Adil to take concrete measures to completely eradicate child labour in the district.

She stressed that immediate action must be taken against brick-kiln owners who violate the labour laws. “The payment of minimum wages fixed by the government to brick-kiln workers must be ensured under all circumstances,” Dr Lubna asserted.

The DC directed the Labour Department officials to expedite issuance of social security cards to the brick-kiln workers.

Representatives from the education Department, Social Welfare, Environment Protection Agency, Police and various NGOs also attended the meeting, alongside the committee members.