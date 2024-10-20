Open Menu

DC Chairs Meeting On Children’s Enrollment In Schools

Faizan Hashmi Published October 20, 2024 | 02:50 PM

DC chairs meeting on children’s enrollment in schools

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2024) A meeting to ensure enrollment of out-of-school children was held under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Abdul Akram here, Regional Information Dept said on Sunday.

The meeting beside others was also attended by District education Officer Male/Female, District and Monitoring Officer Education, Education Department officers and other relevant officials.

At the meeting, the Deputy Commissioner issued necessary instructions to the relevant authorities regarding the importance and necessary measure for enrolling the out-of-school children by preparing a comprehensive workable plan.

He directed the authorities to work on identification of out-of-school children and convince them and their parents for enrollment in schools for achieving a better future.

