DC Chairs Meeting On City Cleanliness Arrangements

Published January 08, 2022

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Lahore Umar Sher Chattha Saturday reviewed cleanliness situation of provincial capital.

He was chairing a meeting at his officer in which Additional Deputy Commissioner General Shahid Abbas Khathia, Assistant Commissioner Cantt Zeeshan Ranjha, AC Shalimar Tehniyat Bukhari, AC HR & Coordination Sajid Kalyar and representatives of Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) and Metropolitan Corporation Lahore (MCL) were present.

The meeting deliberated on increasing the number of waste collection points in Lahore and further improving the sanitation situation.

The DC directed the LWMC to devise a comprehensive plan to further increase the number of waste collection points and find at least 15 collection points.

He said that it was the top priority of the administration to ensure safe and clean environment in the city. He instructed the assistant commissioners to identify empty plots and grounds in their respective tehsils for waste management and coordinate with the LWMC.

Meanwhile, Assistant Commissioner Model Town Zeeshan Nadeem sealed two stores in Township area over selling sugar on high rates and Assistant Commissioner Cantt Zeeshan Ranjha imposed Rs 20,000 fine on two shopkeepers for not displaying approved rate list in their shops on prominent places.

