DC Chairs Meeting On Clean And Green Punjab

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sat 27th July 2019 | 05:20 PM

DC chairs meeting on Clean and Green Punjab

CHICHAWATNI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2019 ) :Deputy Commissioner Sahiwal Muhammad Zaman Watto Saturday said clean and green environment and towns have always projected healthy thinking of a disciplined and law abiding nation.

He said the Clean and Green Punjab project was simultaneously launched across the province aiming to remove encroachments and expand roads followed by expanding the forests through public participation.

He was chairing a meeting on Clean and Green Punjab at his office here Saturday. The meeting was also attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner General Farooq Akmal, Additional Deputy Commissioner Finance Farooq Sadiq, Additional Director Livestock Samreen Kausar, Deputy Director Local Government Azhar Dewan and district heads of other related departments.

The DC said that under the project, 100000 trees have been planted in district Sahiwal and lot of work has yet to be done. During the meeting, he stressed for active involvement of civil society and people from all walks of life through organizing seminars and awareness programs to successively observe first August as 'Plant for Pakistan Day'.

