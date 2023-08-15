DC chairs meeting on dengue prevention

(@FahadShabbir)

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2023 ) : A meeting regarding prevention from dengue virus was held under the headship of Deputy Commissioner Kohat, Dr. Azmatullah Wazir wherein officers from all the concerned departments were present.

At the meeting, the officers gave a detailed briefing about the elimination of dengue virus, its prevention measures and the available drugs used to cure dengue fever.

Deputy Commissioner Kohat Dr. Azmatullah Wazir issued instructions to the officers to display banners regarding prevention from the dengue in mosques and union council offices.

He also directed the officers to sensitize people regarding cleaning their water tanks on urgent basis to avert breeding of dengue larva.

He said assistant commissioners shall monitor anti-dengue campaigns in their respective areas. The Deputy Commissioner also issued instructions to the concerned authorities to ensure necessary measures regarding the elimination of dengue virus and appealed to the people of Kohat district to cooperate with the health department staff so that the fight against the dengue could be won with unity.