Open Menu

DC Chairs Meeting On Dengue Prevention

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 15, 2023 | 08:59 PM

DC chairs meeting on dengue prevention

A meeting regarding prevention from dengue virus was held under the headship of Deputy Commissioner Kohat, Dr. Azmatullah Wazir wherein officers from all the concerned departments were present

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2023 ) : A meeting regarding prevention from dengue virus was held under the headship of Deputy Commissioner Kohat, Dr. Azmatullah Wazir wherein officers from all the concerned departments were present.

At the meeting, the officers gave a detailed briefing about the elimination of dengue virus, its prevention measures and the available drugs used to cure dengue fever.

Deputy Commissioner Kohat Dr. Azmatullah Wazir issued instructions to the officers to display banners regarding prevention from the dengue in mosques and union council offices.

He also directed the officers to sensitize people regarding cleaning their water tanks on urgent basis to avert breeding of dengue larva.

He said assistant commissioners shall monitor anti-dengue campaigns in their respective areas. The Deputy Commissioner also issued instructions to the concerned authorities to ensure necessary measures regarding the elimination of dengue virus and appealed to the people of Kohat district to cooperate with the health department staff so that the fight against the dengue could be won with unity.

Related Topics

Dengue Water Drugs Cure Kohat All From Unity Foods Limited

Recent Stories

Dubai Customs showcases inspection systems to Nawa ..

Dubai Customs showcases inspection systems to Nawah Energy Company&#039;s delega ..

4 minutes ago
 Divisional Commissioner Silwat Saeed visits Nation ..

Divisional Commissioner Silwat Saeed visits National Textile University (NTU)

11 minutes ago
 Waterfall in Abdullahpur Chowk reopened

Waterfall in Abdullahpur Chowk reopened

11 minutes ago
 3 illegal housing colonies sealed

3 illegal housing colonies sealed

11 minutes ago
 APHC holds protest in front of Indian High Commiss ..

APHC holds protest in front of Indian High Commission

11 minutes ago
 Youth being provided equal opportunities of qualit ..

Youth being provided equal opportunities of quality education, sports.: commissi ..

11 minutes ago
BSEK reduces Enrolment fee for class IX

BSEK reduces Enrolment fee for class IX

43 minutes ago
 Police conduct crackdown against drug supply in ed ..

Police conduct crackdown against drug supply in educational institutions

43 minutes ago
 Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori calls on Careta ..

Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori calls on Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-H ..

43 minutes ago
 ECP's training programme for 29 officers commences ..

ECP's training programme for 29 officers commences at PADRM

43 minutes ago
 Senior Member Board of Revenue (SMBR) reviews stat ..

Senior Member Board of Revenue (SMBR) reviews state land management system

47 minutes ago
 E-membership system introduced at Al-Fateh sports ..

E-membership system introduced at Al-Fateh sports complex e-library

47 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan