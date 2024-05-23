Open Menu

DC Chairs Meeting On Development Projects

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 23, 2024 | 06:10 PM

DC chairs meeting on development projects

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2024) A significant meeting was held under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad Zainul Abedeen Memon to explore the solution of important issues related to development projects and municipal services.

The meeting was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad Shahzad Ahmed Sahi, District Officer Planning and Development Hyderabad Amir Jatoi, as well as Assistant Commissioners, Municipal Commissioner HMC, MD WASA and other relevant department officials.

The meeting also emphasized the need to consider the various challenges and formulate effective strategies to improve the infrastructure and service delivery of Hyderabad city.

The meeting resolved to provide better services to all the residents of Hyderabad and strive for continuous development of Hyderabad.

The Deputy Commissioner stated that we were dedicated to ensure the growth and prosperity of Hyderabad and that the challenges can be tackled through collective efforts. He also expressed hope for positive changes in the city's development and municipal services.

