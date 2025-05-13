DC chairs meeting on education reforms

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2025) In a significant move to enhance the quality of education, Deputy Commissioner Abdul Nasir Khan presided over a meeting of the District Steering Committee on Education.

The meeting was attended by the Additional Deputy Commissioner (Finance & Planning), District Education Officers (Male and Female), officials from the Education Department, Accounts Office, and Communication & Works (C&W) Department.

During the meeting, a comprehensive briefing was given on the overall performance of the education sector. Various performance indicators were discussed in detail to evaluate progress and identify areas for improvement.

Addressing the participants, DC Abdul Nasir Khan emphasized the importance of the ongoing school enrollment campaign.

He urged all stakeholders to make concerted efforts to ensure its success, aiming to bring more children into the educational fold.

"Education is a fundamental right of every child. It is our collective responsibility to ensure that no child is left behind," he stated.

He also appealed to parents to enroll their children in schools, highlighting that education is the key to a brighter and more successful future.

Furthermore, the deputy commissioner directed the departments concerned to expedite the completion of school infrastructure projects and other development schemes, ensuring both timeliness and quality.

The meeting underscored the district administration’s commitment to strengthening the education system and creating better learning opportunities for all children.

