Open Menu

DC Chairs Meeting On Education Reforms

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 13, 2025 | 02:50 PM

DC chairs meeting on education reforms

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2025) In a significant move to enhance the quality of education, Deputy Commissioner Abdul Nasir Khan presided over a meeting of the District Steering Committee on Education.

The meeting was attended by the Additional Deputy Commissioner (Finance & Planning), District Education Officers (Male and Female), officials from the Education Department, Accounts Office, and Communication & Works (C&W) Department.

During the meeting, a comprehensive briefing was given on the overall performance of the education sector. Various performance indicators were discussed in detail to evaluate progress and identify areas for improvement.

Addressing the participants, DC Abdul Nasir Khan emphasized the importance of the ongoing school enrollment campaign.

He urged all stakeholders to make concerted efforts to ensure its success, aiming to bring more children into the educational fold.

"Education is a fundamental right of every child. It is our collective responsibility to ensure that no child is left behind," he stated.

He also appealed to parents to enroll their children in schools, highlighting that education is the key to a brighter and more successful future.

Furthermore, the deputy commissioner directed the departments concerned to expedite the completion of school infrastructure projects and other development schemes, ensuring both timeliness and quality.

The meeting underscored the district administration’s commitment to strengthening the education system and creating better learning opportunities for all children.

APP/akt

Recent Stories

Google updates its logo for the first time in a de ..

Google updates its logo for the first time in a decade

5 minutes ago
 President Trump lands in Saudi Arabia, starts key ..

President Trump lands in Saudi Arabia, starts key Middle East visit

13 minutes ago
 Mike Hesson appointed as Pakistan’s new white-ba ..

Mike Hesson appointed as Pakistan’s new white-ball head coach

38 minutes ago
 40 civilians, 11 personnel of armed forces embrace ..

40 civilians, 11 personnel of armed forces embraced martyrdom in Indian attacks

1 hour ago
 Aqib Javed appointed as director high-performance

Aqib Javed appointed as director high-performance

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 May 2025

5 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 May 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 May 2025

6 hours ago
 “Beyond Carbon: Why Pakistan Needs a New Climate ..

“Beyond Carbon: Why Pakistan Needs a New Climate Vocabulary”

14 hours ago
 AJK President lambastes India for deliberately tar ..

AJK President lambastes India for deliberately targeting civilian populations on ..

15 hours ago
 FTT praises government to recognize billions of ta ..

FTT praises government to recognize billions of tax due to illicit cigarette tar ..

15 hours ago
 Youm-e-Tashakur celebrated to pay tribute to Pak A ..

Youm-e-Tashakur celebrated to pay tribute to Pak Army at Liaquat Bagh

15 hours ago
 Imam of mosque killed in targeted attack in Khybe ..

Imam of mosque killed in targeted attack in Khyber district

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan