Sumaira FH Published January 10, 2025 | 09:04 PM

DC chairs meeting on environmental pollution control

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2025) In response to the provincial government’s directives, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Peshawar, Sarmad Saleem Akram, along with Director General of the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), Samiullah, chaired a significant meeting to address the growing concerns of environmental pollution in the city.

The meeting also focused on shifting brick kilns to the environmentally-friendly zigzag technology.

The meeting, held in Peshawar, was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner (General), Rao Hashim Azeem, and Yusuf Khan Jalozai, the leader of the Brick Kiln Union. Representatives from various brick kiln units also participated in the session, where key discussions revolved around the alarming effects of environmental pollution and the need for effective remedial measures.

DC Sarmad Saleem Akram emphasized the importance of adopting zigzag technology, stating that it would significantly reduce pollution levels while simultaneously improving the efficiency of brick production.

He called on brick kiln owners to take immediate action towards implementing the technology, ensuring that environmental protection becomes a priority.

The Director General of the EPA, Samiullah, outlined the government’s ongoing policies and efforts aimed at mitigating environmental damage. He assured the participants that the government would continue to provide necessary support and guidance to help brick kiln operators make the transition.

The meeting concluded with a collective agreement on the urgent need to move all brick kiln units to zigzag technology.

It was decided that relevant government departments would work together to develop and implement a unified strategy to facilitate this shift, ensuring that environmental protection goals are met in the near future.

