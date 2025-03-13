DC chairs meeting on forest fire prevention measures

(@FahadShabbir)

GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Gujrat, Safdar Hussain Virk, chaired a meeting of the District Forest Fire Prevention Committee to review measures for preventing and managing forest fires.

Additional Deputy Commissioner (Revenue) Khizr Hayat Bhatti, Divisional Forest Officer Syed Sajjad Hussain, Range Forest Officer Rashid Chatha, Rescue 1122 Officer Umar Akbar, and officials from relevant departments attended the meeting.

A control room has been set up at the Deputy Commissioner’s office for immediate response to any fire emergency. The District Disaster Management Authority will coordinate efforts, ensuring prompt action in case of an incident.

The meeting discussed various fire prevention strategies, including the repair of compartment roads for quick access, expedited fire line cleaning, and controlled burning within forest boundaries. Recruitment of additional fire watchers in sensitive areas has been completed, while forest fire squads have been mobilized for 24-hour patrolling.

Deputy Commissioner Virk directed officials to strictly implement preventive measures, monitor the situation on the ground, and utilize all available resources to protect forests from fire hazards.