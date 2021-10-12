UrduPoint.com

DC Chairs Meeting On Issues Of Family Planning

Umer Jamshaid 11 minutes ago Tue 12th October 2021 | 07:41 PM

DC chairs meeting on issues of family planning

The Deputy Commissioner (DC) and Chairman district coordination and integration committee population and health Salamat Ali Memon has said that prosperity of any country was linked with population planning

MIRPURKHAS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2021 ) :The Deputy Commissioner (DC) and Chairman district coordination and integration committee population and health Salamat Ali Memon has said that prosperity of any country was linked with population planning.

He expressed these views while chairing a meeting in his office on Tuesday to discuss population and health issues. DC directed officials to pay attention to reduce influx of population and accomplish set targets.

Additional district health officer Dr. Mushtaq Shah, Deputy Director Information Ghous Muhammad Pathan, focal person health department Dr. Afsheen Memon, women Development Officer Tariq Waheed Baloch, Deputy Director Social welfare Junaid Mirza, Zain Ali Raza of PPHI, representatives of NGOs and education department also attended the meeting.

District Population welfare officer and Secretary member DCIC committee Mir Farman Ali Talpur apprised the meeting that the Committee will assist in preparation of district action plan and monitor implementation on district health and population projects. He said that the committee would ensure activities for family planning to be carried out by relevant departments including family planning campaigns, family planning programmes and family planning days.

