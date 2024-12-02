Open Menu

DC Chairs Meeting On New Constituencies

Faizan Hashmi Published December 02, 2024 | 04:50 PM

DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2024) A meeting regarding demarcation of new Constituencies in the district was held on Monday here under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Arif Khan.

The meeting was attended by Election Commissioner Adnan Khan, District Population and Housing Census In-charge Bakht Alam, Obaid ur Rehman MPA and DDAC Chairman, representatives of all political parties.

Representatives of political parties presented their suggestions regarding new constituencies.

DC Arif Khan said after every census, new constituencies are drawn all over the country adding that the purpose of the new constituencies is to create convenience for the people.

He said for new constituencies, the same formula and rules are applied across the country.

He said as the population ratio is not the same in many constituencies, all the political parties should decide on a common plan and the district administration will fully cooperate.

The representatives of political parties unanimously decided that there will be a second session for the joint plan of action on Tuesday, December 3, in which the joint plan of action will be decided in consultation with all the political parties.

