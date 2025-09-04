Open Menu

DC Chairs Meeting On Polio

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 04, 2025 | 09:00 PM

DC chairs meeting on polio

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Usta Muhammad Razaq Khan Khajak Thursday said that in order to eradicate the deadly disease of polio there is a dire need to work together.

Chairing a meeting at the end of the fourth and last day of the ongoing anti-polio campaign in the district, the deputy commissioner discussed the challenges and their possible solutions faced during the campaign.

Khajak appreciated the efforts of the teams working in the field during the campaign and directed that efforts be intensified to reach the remaining children.

The WHO representative gave a brief briefing on the global polio situation and ongoing efforts in Pakistan and lauded the efforts of the district administration.

The meeting was attended by district-level officers, representatives of the World Health Organization (WHO), monitoring teams, Union Council Medical Officers (UC MOs) and other concerned authorities.

