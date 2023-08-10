Open Menu

DC Chairs Meeting On Polio Campaign Performance

Umer Jamshaid Published August 10, 2023 | 11:14 PM

DC chairs meeting on Polio campaign performance

DC Kohat chaired the performance review meeting of Polio campaign Deputy Commissioner (DC) Kohat Dr. Azmatullah Wazir chaired the performance review meeting on the fourth day of the polio campaign

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2023 ) :DC Kohat chaired the performance review meeting of Polio campaign Deputy Commissioner (DC) Kohat Dr. Azmatullah Wazir chaired the performance review meeting on the fourth day of the polio campaign.

Additional Deputy Commissioner General (ADCG) Shahryar Qamar, Additional Deputy Commissioner Finance and Planning (ADCF&F) Madam Reena Suhrawardy, Assistant Commissioners (AC), Additional Assistant Commissioners (AAC), District Health Officer Kohat and other relevant health staff attended the meeting.

DC Kohat reviewed goals for the success of the polio campaign and issued instructions to make the polio campaign successful in the coming days.

Related Topics

Polio Kohat

Recent Stories

Ukraine urges evacuations as Russia claims gains

Ukraine urges evacuations as Russia claims gains

24 minutes ago
 Canadian HC calls on Governor Punjab Muhammad Bali ..

Canadian HC calls on Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman

25 minutes ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed, Armenian counterpart discuss b ..

Abdullah bin Zayed, Armenian counterpart discuss bilateral relations

38 minutes ago
 Ecuador under state of emergency after presidentia ..

Ecuador under state of emergency after presidential candidate shot

25 minutes ago
 Canadian HC calls on Governor Punjab

Canadian HC calls on Governor Punjab

39 minutes ago
 C.African president says 'not against France' desp ..

C.African president says 'not against France' despite tensions

26 minutes ago
UN Secretary-General Antnio Guterres voices concer ..

UN Secretary-General Antnio Guterres voices concern about health, safety of Nige ..

27 minutes ago
 Police Welfare Hospital Qila Gujjar Singh made ful ..

Police Welfare Hospital Qila Gujjar Singh made fully functional

27 minutes ago
 Balochistan CM gives approval of ownership rights ..

Balochistan CM gives approval of ownership rights to DMJ Town residents

27 minutes ago
 Biden declares Hawaii fires a 'major' disaster, un ..

Biden declares Hawaii fires a 'major' disaster, unblocks federal aid

27 minutes ago
 Qadir terms NA dissolution major step towards stre ..

Qadir terms NA dissolution major step towards strengthening democracy

26 minutes ago
 du achieves major milestone in next-generation 5G ..

Du achieves major milestone in next-generation 5G technology implementation

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan