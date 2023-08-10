DC chairs meeting on Polio campaign performance

DC Kohat chaired the performance review meeting of Polio campaign Deputy Commissioner (DC) Kohat Dr. Azmatullah Wazir chaired the performance review meeting on the fourth day of the polio campaign

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2023 ) :DC Kohat chaired the performance review meeting of Polio campaign Deputy Commissioner (DC) Kohat Dr. Azmatullah Wazir chaired the performance review meeting on the fourth day of the polio campaign.

Additional Deputy Commissioner General (ADCG) Shahryar Qamar, Additional Deputy Commissioner Finance and Planning (ADCF&F) Madam Reena Suhrawardy, Assistant Commissioners (AC), Additional Assistant Commissioners (AAC), District Health Officer Kohat and other relevant health staff attended the meeting.

DC Kohat reviewed goals for the success of the polio campaign and issued instructions to make the polio campaign successful in the coming days.