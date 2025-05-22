Open Menu

DC Chairs Meeting On Polio Vaccination Drive Arrangements

Muhammad Irfan Published May 22, 2025 | 05:20 PM



GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Gujrat Sardar Hussain Virk chaired an important meeting regarding arrangements for the polio vaccination campaign NID-III.

The campaign is scheduled from May 26 to 28, with follow-up catch-up activities planned for May 29 and 30 to ensure no child is missed.Officials reviewed the target to administer polio drops to 514,982 children under five years across the district.

In addition, 463,484 children will receive vitamin A supplementation as part of the campaign. The polio drive will be conducted in 119 union councils of Gujrat. For this purpose, 121 UC medical officers, 419 area in-charges, 122 fixed teams, 2,208 mobile teams, and 33 transit teams have been constituted to ensure comprehensive coverage.

The meeting was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner General Afzal Hayat Tarar, representatives of the World Health Organization, health department officials, police, and other relevant authorities.

DC Virk directed all departments to implement a coordinated strategy for the successful completion of the anti-polio campaign. He emphasized the need for thorough monitoring of vaccination teams and ensuring every child’s access to the vaccine.He reiterated that eradicating polio is a national responsibility and pledged that all available resources would be mobilized to achieve this goal.

