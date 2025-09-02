Open Menu

DC Chairs Meeting On Provincial Govt’s Public Agenda

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 02, 2025 | 05:20 PM

DC chairs meeting on provincial govt’s public agenda

Dera Ismail Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2025) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Dera Ismail Khan Abdul Nasir Khan chaired an important meeting with heads of all government departments to review and ensure the implementation of the provincial government’s public service delivery targets under the Awami Agenda.

During the meeting, detailed briefings were given to departments on the set targets and performance indicators.

The DC stressed the need for improving departmental efficiency and directed officers to achieve their assigned goals within the specified timeframe.

He further instructed the officials to ensure timely service delivery so that the benefits of the government’s initiatives could effectively reach the general public.

Recent Stories

Death toll due to earthquake crosses 1,400 mark in ..

Death toll due to earthquake crosses 1,400 mark in Afghanistan 

22 minutes ago
 Actress Komal Aziz reveals why she left Pakistan s ..

Actress Komal Aziz reveals why she left Pakistan showbiz industry

35 minutes ago
 Asif Ali announces retirement from Int'l cricket

Asif Ali announces retirement from Int'l cricket

42 minutes ago
 TikToker Samia Hijab Harassment Case: Islamabad po ..

TikToker Samia Hijab Harassment Case: Islamabad police arrest suspect for murder ..

56 minutes ago
 vivo Launches Y400 in Pakistan with Khushhal Khan ..

Vivo Launches Y400 in Pakistan with Khushhal Khan as Brand Ambassador

2 hours ago
 Speculations rise over Saira Yousuf, Adeel Hussai ..

Speculations rise over Saira Yousuf, Adeel Hussain’s rumored relationship

4 hours ago
Indian woman finds missing husband after seven yea ..

Indian woman finds missing husband after seven years through Instagram reel

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 September 2025

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 September 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 September 2025

9 hours ago
 UN chief pledges to help people hit by deadly eart ..

UN chief pledges to help people hit by deadly earthquake in Afghanistan

18 hours ago
 UET, PCF sign MoU to collaborate on climate change ..

UET, PCF sign MoU to collaborate on climate change, gender equality

18 hours ago
 Rawal Dam spillways to open Tuesday morning as res ..

Rawal Dam spillways to open Tuesday morning as reservoir hits critical level

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan