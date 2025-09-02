DC Chairs Meeting On Provincial Govt’s Public Agenda
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 02, 2025 | 05:20 PM
Dera Ismail Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2025) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Dera Ismail Khan Abdul Nasir Khan chaired an important meeting with heads of all government departments to review and ensure the implementation of the provincial government’s public service delivery targets under the Awami Agenda.
During the meeting, detailed briefings were given to departments on the set targets and performance indicators.
The DC stressed the need for improving departmental efficiency and directed officers to achieve their assigned goals within the specified timeframe.
He further instructed the officials to ensure timely service delivery so that the benefits of the government’s initiatives could effectively reach the general public.
Recent Stories
Death toll due to earthquake crosses 1,400 mark in Afghanistan
Actress Komal Aziz reveals why she left Pakistan showbiz industry
Asif Ali announces retirement from Int'l cricket
TikToker Samia Hijab Harassment Case: Islamabad police arrest suspect for murder ..
Vivo Launches Y400 in Pakistan with Khushhal Khan as Brand Ambassador
Speculations rise over Saira Yousuf, Adeel Hussain’s rumored relationship
Indian woman finds missing husband after seven years through Instagram reel
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 September 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 September 2025
UN chief pledges to help people hit by deadly earthquake in Afghanistan
UET, PCF sign MoU to collaborate on climate change, gender equality
Rawal Dam spillways to open Tuesday morning as reservoir hits critical level
More Stories From Pakistan
-
FJWU’s 'Computer Arts degree show' depicts women led innovation2 minutes ago
-
SACM on C&W visits flood-affected areas in Khyber2 minutes ago
-
DC chairs meeting on provincial govt’s public agenda2 minutes ago
-
No one to be allowed to disrespect court: : CJP2 minutes ago
-
Safe City bids farewell to DIG Shakir Hussain Dawar on transfer to KP Police12 minutes ago
-
Minister praises MEPCO employees for donating salaries to flood victims22 minutes ago
-
Chief Minister Balochistan Pays Tribute to Late Asif Khan Sanjrani22 minutes ago
-
Commissioner, RIO agree to establish robust communication framework for emergencies22 minutes ago
-
Govt committed to compensating flood victims: Wattoo32 minutes ago
-
Five held, rifle recovered during operation in DI Khan32 minutes ago
-
ICT Police seize illegal weapon, arrest suspect in Bhara Kahu32 minutes ago
-
Encouraging results on first day of polio drive32 minutes ago