DC chairs meeting on provincial govt’s public agenda

(@FahadShabbir)

Dera Ismail Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2025) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Dera Ismail Khan Abdul Nasir Khan chaired an important meeting with heads of all government departments to review and ensure the implementation of the provincial government’s public service delivery targets under the Awami Agenda.

During the meeting, detailed briefings were given to departments on the set targets and performance indicators.

The DC stressed the need for improving departmental efficiency and directed officers to achieve their assigned goals within the specified timeframe.

He further instructed the officials to ensure timely service delivery so that the benefits of the government’s initiatives could effectively reach the general public.