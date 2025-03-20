DC chairs meeting on safe medical waste disposal

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2025) A meeting of the District Hospitals Waste Supervision Company was held on Thursday under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Sargodha, Capt (retd) Muhammad Waseem, at his office.

The session was attended by key stakeholders, including Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Health Dr Sarah Safdar, Medical Superintendent (MS) of District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital Dr Mushtaq Bashir, Additional Director of Livestock Dr Tanveer Ashraf, Assistant Director of Environment Rana Ali, and Pakistan Medical Association (PMA) President Dr Sikandar Hayat Warraich, among other members.

During the meeting, officials were briefed on ongoing efforts to install incinerators in collaboration with the private sector for the safe disposal of medical waste from private hospitals.

It was noted that Sargodha district is home to 126 private hospitals, 111 laboratories, and 27 general practitioner (GP) clinics, employing a total of 2,361 staff members. So far, 646 staff members have been trained in the safe disposal of hospital waste.

The deputy commissioner stressed the urgent need for remaining staff to undergo training immediately. He also stressed the importance of adhering to standard operating procedures (SOPs) for waste disposal in both private and public hospitals. He warned that even minor negligence in waste management could lead to infections and other health hazards, urging all stakeholders to fully cooperate in maintaining proper waste disposal practices.