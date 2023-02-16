DC chairs meeting on SDC Havelian

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Tariq Salam Marwat on Thursday chaired a meeting to review the construction work of Service Delivery Center (SDC) Havelian.

He also urged for the timely completion of the construction work and provide communication, electricity, and internet services.

After the completion of the SDC of Lower Tanawal and Abbottabad, the SDC for Havelian has also entered into its final stages.

Deputy commissioner Abbottabad directed all relevant departments to provide electricity, internet, telephone, computer, solar system and other facilities after the construction of the building and start its operation to provide services to the masses at their doorstep.

Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad directed Additional Assistant Commissioner Havelian Lubna Iqbal and Deputy Director Services Delivery Center Abbottabad Sajjad Khan to provide facilities in the center and reiterated that the fastest delivery of revenue services under one window operation must be ensured.

In the meeting Additional Assistant Commissioner Havelian Lubna Iqbal, Deputy Director Service Delivery Center Abbottabad Sajjad Khan, Tehsildar Havelian among others were present.