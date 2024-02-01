DC Chairs Meeting On Security Arrangements For Upcoming
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 01, 2024 | 04:10 PM
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2024) Initiating a series of district level meetings, the Divisional Commissioner Sukkur, Fayyaz Hussain Abbasi on Thursday chaired a crucial session at the Commissioner’s Office here, focusing on fair and free elections within a peaceful environment.
The meeting extensively reviewed the arrangements for the upcoming general elections and the security plan.
The Divisional Commissioner emphasizing the need for foolproof security arrangements across the Sukkur division, affirmed the citizens’ right to vote in a tranquil environment.
He called for meticulous planning to ensure the secure delivery of election materials, directing Deputy Inspector General of Police Abdul Hameed Khoso to promptly finalize comprehensive Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs). Underlining the adherence to the Election Commission’s code of conduct.
He stressed the importance of maintaining a conducive atmosphere for political activities.
