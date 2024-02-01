DC chairs meeting on security arrangements for upcoming

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2024) Initiating a series of district level meetings, the Divisional Commissioner Sukkur, Fayyaz Hussain Abbasi on Thursday chaired a crucial session at the Commissioner’s Office here, focusing on fair and free elec­tions within a peaceful environment.

The meeting extensively reviewed the arrangements for the upcoming general elections and the security plan.

The Divisional Commissioner emphasizing the need for fool­proof security arrangements across the Sukkur division, affirmed the citizens’ right to vote in a tranquil environment.

He called for meticulous planning to ensure the secure delivery of election materials, directing Deputy Inspector General of Police Abdul Hameed Khoso to promptly finalize comprehen­sive Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs). Underlining the adherence to the Election Commission’s code of conduct.

He stressed the importance of maintaining a conducive atmosphere for political activities.