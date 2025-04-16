DC chairs meeting on urban flooding

GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2025) A key meeting of the District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) was held under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Safdar Hussain Virk to review preparedness for urban flooding, expected rainfall, and arrangements for relief camps.

The meeting was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Khizr Hayat Bhatti, Assistant Commissioner Human Resources Habiba Bilal, DSP Amir Shirazi, District Officer Rescue 1122 Umar Ghuman, and other officers from the DDMA and relevant departments.The deputy commissioner directed that special attention be given to low-lying rural areas, particularly Surkhpur, Kot Ghulam, and other vulnerable villages. Relief camps should be established immediately where necessary.

The meeting was informed that 18 relief camps have been allocated in Gujrat and six in Sarai Alamgir. DC Virk instructed all assistant commissioners to regularly inspect the facilities in the relief camps to ensure timely assistance to the public in case of an emergency. All chief officers were also directed to complete the cleaning of drainage channels in their respective areas without delay.

The deputy commissioner emphasized that comprehensive preparations should be finalized by April for the anticipated rainfall in June and July to mitigate the risks of urban flooding. He assured that the district administration is fully alert, and all departments are working in close coordination to address any emergency situation.