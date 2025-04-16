DC Chairs Meeting On Urban Flooding
Umer Jamshaid Published April 16, 2025 | 05:20 PM
GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2025) A key meeting of the District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) was held under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Safdar Hussain Virk to review preparedness for urban flooding, expected rainfall, and arrangements for relief camps.
The meeting was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Khizr Hayat Bhatti, Assistant Commissioner Human Resources Habiba Bilal, DSP Amir Shirazi, District Officer Rescue 1122 Umar Ghuman, and other officers from the DDMA and relevant departments.The deputy commissioner directed that special attention be given to low-lying rural areas, particularly Surkhpur, Kot Ghulam, and other vulnerable villages. Relief camps should be established immediately where necessary.
The meeting was informed that 18 relief camps have been allocated in Gujrat and six in Sarai Alamgir. DC Virk instructed all assistant commissioners to regularly inspect the facilities in the relief camps to ensure timely assistance to the public in case of an emergency. All chief officers were also directed to complete the cleaning of drainage channels in their respective areas without delay.
The deputy commissioner emphasized that comprehensive preparations should be finalized by April for the anticipated rainfall in June and July to mitigate the risks of urban flooding. He assured that the district administration is fully alert, and all departments are working in close coordination to address any emergency situation.
Recent Stories
Dharmendra laid down at feet of my mother Noor Jehan during India visit: Hina Du ..
MoF announces issuance of Ministerial Decision adopting OECD guidance, commentar ..
Education Interface and Middle East Youth Conference kicks off tomorrow
CBUAE appoints CEO, Managing Director of Ombudsman Unit ‘Sanadak’
Dubai to host GOTECH 2025 conference next week
Global economy under pressure could slow to 2.3%: UNCTAD
DMCC calls to deepen UAE-UK tech trade at London roadshow
Ajman Ruler briefed on ERC's projects, initiatives
Egypt condemns terror plot against Jordan, affirms full support
SEWA implements over 19 energy transmission projects in 2024
Dubai Derma concludes with deals exceeding AED2.5 billion
Abu Dhabi Global Healthcare Week fosters excellence, strategic partnerships
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Pakistan aims to become regional hub for used textile trade; Mussadiq Malik5 minutes ago
-
DC chairs meeting on urban flooding5 minutes ago
-
Meeting held to review arrangements for Sports Gala organized for teachers5 minutes ago
-
Saleem Memon for addressing water crisis in Hyderabad5 minutes ago
-
Governor KP advocates enhanced Pak-Oman trade5 minutes ago
-
Awareness drive launched against dengue virus in Lasbela5 minutes ago
-
DG Saifullah visits GDA Pak-China Frienship Hospital15 minutes ago
-
UK-Pakistan Parliamentary Friendship Group holds high-level meeting15 minutes ago
-
AC Pasrur cracks down on overpricing15 minutes ago
-
Parliamentarian lauds DHQ Hospital performance15 minutes ago
-
CM condoles death of 4 laborers in Multan15 minutes ago
-
PTA, ITU discuss telecom progress, future goals for digital growth, connectivity15 minutes ago