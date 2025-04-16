Open Menu

DC Chairs Meeting On Urban Flooding

Umer Jamshaid Published April 16, 2025 | 05:20 PM

DC chairs meeting on urban flooding

GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2025) A key meeting of the District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) was held under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Safdar Hussain Virk to review preparedness for urban flooding, expected rainfall, and arrangements for relief camps.

The meeting was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Khizr Hayat Bhatti, Assistant Commissioner Human Resources Habiba Bilal, DSP Amir Shirazi, District Officer Rescue 1122 Umar Ghuman, and other officers from the DDMA and relevant departments.The deputy commissioner directed that special attention be given to low-lying rural areas, particularly Surkhpur, Kot Ghulam, and other vulnerable villages. Relief camps should be established immediately where necessary.

The meeting was informed that 18 relief camps have been allocated in Gujrat and six in Sarai Alamgir. DC Virk instructed all assistant commissioners to regularly inspect the facilities in the relief camps to ensure timely assistance to the public in case of an emergency. All chief officers were also directed to complete the cleaning of drainage channels in their respective areas without delay.

The deputy commissioner emphasized that comprehensive preparations should be finalized by April for the anticipated rainfall in June and July to mitigate the risks of urban flooding. He assured that the district administration is fully alert, and all departments are working in close coordination to address any emergency situation.

Recent Stories

Dharmendra laid down at feet of my mother Noor Jeh ..

Dharmendra laid down at feet of my mother Noor Jehan during India visit: Hina Du ..

6 minutes ago
 MoF announces issuance of Ministerial Decision ado ..

MoF announces issuance of Ministerial Decision adopting OECD guidance, commentar ..

10 minutes ago
 Education Interface and Middle East Youth Conferen ..

Education Interface and Middle East Youth Conference kicks off tomorrow

10 minutes ago
 CBUAE appoints CEO, Managing Director of Ombudsman ..

CBUAE appoints CEO, Managing Director of Ombudsman Unit ‘Sanadak’

25 minutes ago
 Dubai to host GOTECH 2025 conference next week

Dubai to host GOTECH 2025 conference next week

25 minutes ago
 Global economy under pressure could slow to 2.3%: ..

Global economy under pressure could slow to 2.3%: UNCTAD

39 minutes ago
DMCC calls to deepen UAE-UK tech trade at London r ..

DMCC calls to deepen UAE-UK tech trade at London roadshow

40 minutes ago
 Ajman Ruler briefed on ERC's projects, initiatives

Ajman Ruler briefed on ERC's projects, initiatives

40 minutes ago
 Egypt condemns terror plot against Jordan, affirms ..

Egypt condemns terror plot against Jordan, affirms full support

55 minutes ago
 SEWA implements over 19 energy transmission projec ..

SEWA implements over 19 energy transmission projects in 2024

1 hour ago
 Dubai Derma concludes with deals exceeding AED2.5 ..

Dubai Derma concludes with deals exceeding AED2.5 billion

1 hour ago
 Abu Dhabi Global Healthcare Week fosters excellenc ..

Abu Dhabi Global Healthcare Week fosters excellence, strategic partnerships

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan