DC Chairs Meeting On Water Issues
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 26, 2024 | 05:40 PM
KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2024) Deputy Commissioner, (DC) Abdul Akram chaired a meeting regarding water problems in urban areas of the district.
Additional Deputy Commissioner General, officers of PESCO and WSSC attended the meeting.
A detailed briefing was given to the DC about the problems of tube wells' closure in the urban areas due to electricity issues.
The deputy commissioner issued instructions to the concerned authorities to immediately resolve the problems of electricity and tube wells.
On this occasion, the coordination committee of all the relevant departments was established so that all the stakeholders can work together and the officers can provide possible facilities to the public by performing their duties efficiently.
APP/azq/378
Recent Stories
A Cinematic Revolution in Your Pocket: vivo V40 5G Teases ZEISS-Powered Camera, ..
Laiba Khan plans to leave showbiz after marriage
Differences between Punjab CM, governor escalate over VCs’ appointments
CJP Isa responds to SC senior Judge Mansoor Ali Shah's letter
Pakistan’s Red-ball coach hints at changes in squad
Nawaz Sharif likely to travel to London in first week of October
IMF bailout boosts PSX: 100 index hits new high
President reaffirms commitment to preserve marine ecosystems
Eight Khwarij killed in North Waziristan
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 September 2024
IMF approves $7b bailout package for Pakistan
More Stories From Pakistan
-
FPPCI calls for enhanced investment & efforts to unlock vast potential of Pak’s tourism industry1 minute ago
-
Darbar held to address issues confronted by police officials2 minutes ago
-
FESCO issues annual maintenance schedule2 minutes ago
-
Gilani calls for adopting digital transformation to boost investment in pharmaceutical sector11 minutes ago
-
Foreign medical delegation visits LGH11 minutes ago
-
Govt trying best to improve maritime sector: Qaiser11 minutes ago
-
Police recover drugs in crackdowns12 minutes ago
-
CEO HESCO pays surprise visits to various sub-divisions21 minutes ago
-
Commissioner reviews progress on various Initiatives21 minutes ago
-
Governor lauds KP-PRCS efforts, added 12 new members21 minutes ago
-
Governor underscores collective efforts to utilize natural resources21 minutes ago
-
High-level meeting reviews progress of Clean Punjab Program21 minutes ago