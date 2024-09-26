Open Menu

DC Chairs Meeting On Water Issues

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 26, 2024 | 05:40 PM

DC chairs meeting on water issues

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2024) Deputy Commissioner, (DC) Abdul Akram chaired a meeting regarding water problems in urban areas of the district.

Additional Deputy Commissioner General, officers of PESCO and WSSC attended the meeting.

A detailed briefing was given to the DC about the problems of tube wells' closure in the urban areas due to electricity issues.

The deputy commissioner issued instructions to the concerned authorities to immediately resolve the problems of electricity and tube wells.

On this occasion, the coordination committee of all the relevant departments was established so that all the stakeholders can work together and the officers can provide possible facilities to the public by performing their duties efficiently.

APP/azq/378

