DC Chairs Meeting On Youm-e-Ali Security Arrangements
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 19, 2025 | 06:10 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad, Shehryar Gul Memon, chaired a meeting to finalize security arrangements and other preparations for the mourning processions and gatherings on the occasion of Youm-e-Shahadat of Hazrat Ali (RA).
Addressing the meeting, DC emphasized that special measures would be taken to maintain law and order across the district and ensure the security of the mourning processions and gatherings.
He instructed municipal and town officers to ensure proper cleanliness and adequate lighting along the procession routes. Addressing police officials, DC directed to tighten security measures on the occasion. He also instructed health department officials to set up medical camps along the procession routes, ensuring the availability of staff and medicines, with ambulances on standby. The Rescue 1122 teams were also directed to remain active with ambulances and emergency personnel. During the meeting, DIB Incharge Naeem Sahito briefed the meeting about the security arrangements.
He stated that special security measures have been taken for both Youm-e-Shahadat of Hazrat Ali and Ramadan. He added that Sindh Police had intensified patrolling and snap-checking across the district. He informed that mourning processions and gatherings will be held on the 21st of Ramadan, while processions will also take place on the 19th of Ramadan. Special security arrangements have been put in place for both days. On the other hand leaders of various religious organizations, including Muhammad Aslam Noori, Faisal Shah, and Syed Nizamuddin, presented their concerns and appreciated the continued support of the district administration. The meeting was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner Hassan Zafar, District Health Officer Dr. Asadullah Dahri, Medical Superintendent Yar Ali Jamali, Assistant Commissioner Nawabshah Iqbal Ahmed Tanyo, and religious leaders.
APP/rzq /mwq
