Open Menu

DC Chairs Meeting On Youm-e-Ali Security Arrangements

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 19, 2025 | 06:10 PM

DC chairs meeting on Youm-e-Ali security arrangements

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad, Shehryar Gul Memon, chaired a meeting to finalize security arrangements and other preparations for the mourning processions and gatherings on the occasion of Youm-e-Shahadat of Hazrat Ali (RA).

Addressing the meeting, DC emphasized that special measures would be taken to maintain law and order across the district and ensure the security of the mourning processions and gatherings.

He instructed municipal and town officers to ensure proper cleanliness and adequate lighting along the procession routes. Addressing police officials, DC directed to tighten security measures on the occasion. He also instructed health department officials to set up medical camps along the procession routes, ensuring the availability of staff and medicines, with ambulances on standby. The Rescue 1122 teams were also directed to remain active with ambulances and emergency personnel. During the meeting, DIB Incharge Naeem Sahito briefed the meeting about the security arrangements.

He stated that special security measures have been taken for both Youm-e-Shahadat of Hazrat Ali and Ramadan. He added that Sindh Police had intensified patrolling and snap-checking across the district. He informed that mourning processions and gatherings will be held on the 21st of Ramadan, while processions will also take place on the 19th of Ramadan. Special security arrangements have been put in place for both days. On the other hand leaders of various religious organizations, including Muhammad Aslam Noori, Faisal Shah, and Syed Nizamuddin, presented their concerns and appreciated the continued support of the district administration. The meeting was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner Hassan Zafar, District Health Officer Dr. Asadullah Dahri, Medical Superintendent Yar Ali Jamali, Assistant Commissioner Nawabshah Iqbal Ahmed Tanyo, and religious leaders.

APP/rzq /mwq

Recent Stories

Joint Operations Command honours supporters of 'Op ..

Joint Operations Command honours supporters of 'Operation Chivalrous Knight 3'

53 seconds ago
 Rankings rise for Black Caps after strong start to ..

Rankings rise for Black Caps after strong start to Pakistan series

31 minutes ago
 MoHAP: Hayat programme gives patients hope for rec ..

MoHAP: Hayat programme gives patients hope for recovery

46 minutes ago
 Inside story of Parliamentary NSC meeting on count ..

Inside story of Parliamentary NSC meeting on counter-terrorism strategy

48 minutes ago
 SAEED Center expands with new SRTIP branch to driv ..

SAEED Center expands with new SRTIP branch to drive investment, accelerate busin ..

58 minutes ago
 FTA intensifies efforts to raise awareness on impo ..

FTA intensifies efforts to raise awareness on importance of Corporate Tax regist ..

58 minutes ago
EU moves to ensure a competitive steel industry

EU moves to ensure a competitive steel industry

58 minutes ago
 Promoting happiness a leadership priority: Union A ..

Promoting happiness a leadership priority: Union Association for Human Rights

59 minutes ago
 Third Sharjah Animation Conference to convene 72 i ..

Third Sharjah Animation Conference to convene 72 international experts

59 minutes ago
 Zayed Humanitarian Day embodies Founding Father's ..

Zayed Humanitarian Day embodies Founding Father's legacy of giving, compassion: ..

59 minutes ago
 Digital Dubai launches AI skills programme to empo ..

Digital Dubai launches AI skills programme to empower Dubai Government workforce

59 minutes ago
 DP World expands electric freight operations at Je ..

DP World expands electric freight operations at Jebel Ali Port

59 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan