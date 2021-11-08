DC chairs meeting regarding anti-measles (Rubella)campaign

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Tashfeen Alam on Monday presided over a meeting in the committee hall of DC Office regarding arrangements made for anti-measles (Rubella) campaign to commence from 15 November

NAUSHEHROFEROZE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Tashfeen Alam on Monday presided over a meeting in the committee hall of DC Office regarding arrangements made for anti-measles (Rubella) campaign to commence from 15 November.

According to a handout issued by the District Information office, DC said that Measles could be a very lethal disease, however, a drive was being carried out for the elimination of disease.

He said that children are the builders of our future and taking intensive care of their health was our collective responsibility.

He directed to provide complete training and assistance to the teams besides ensuring security.

He directed officers of the education department to play a positive role for administering anti-corona vaccine to the children studying in Government and private educational institutions.

He directed all officers to cooperate regarding encouraging people particularly teachers and students about the measles campaign. Focal Person for Measles Dr. Abdual Sattar Bilal apprised the meeting that anti-measles/Rubella drive to be carried out in the district from 15 November to 27 November in which around 689961 children aged between 9 months to 15 years will be administered.

Among others Divisional Officer EPI Shaheed Benazirabad Dr. Irshad Ahmed, Dr. Azizullah, .N.Staff officer, Dr. Lubna Ali hanghro. POHH Dr. Dhani Bux, DHO Dr. Gulam Akber Phul, all taluka supervisors and officers of all departments were present in the meeting.