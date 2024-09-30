Open Menu

DC Chairs Meeting Regarding Anti-polio Campaign

Umer Jamshaid Published September 30, 2024 | 06:00 PM

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2024) Deputy Commissioner, Abdul Akram. on Monday chaired a meeting on anti-polio campaigns at the Deputy Commissioner's Office.

Provincial Coordinator for Polio, Abdul Basit, Additional Deputy Commissioner (General), District Health Officer and other relevant officers of the Health Department attended the meeting.

In the meeting, a strategy was prepared for the complete elimination of polio virus from the district.

The deputy commissioner directed to take effective measures to eliminate the polio epidemic outside of the traditional method.

It was everyone's responsibility to secure the future of their children and get rid of the crippling disease in time, he added.

Abdul Basit said that for the complete elimination of polio from the district, strategy had been devised to improve performance of polio teams .

He emphasized on devising a comprehensive and integrated procedure to achieve the goals of anti-polio drives

APP/azq/378

