DC chairs meeting regarding arrangements for Measles campaign

NAUSHEHROFEROZE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Captain (Retd) Bilal Shahid chaired a meeting in his office on Thursday regarding arrangements for the anti-measles campaign.

According to a handout issued by the district information office, the DC said that nowadays cases of measles were being reported from different places which indicate that children were not being administered a complete course of immunizations.

He expressed concern over the declining ratio of the supply of measles vaccine to children by the EPI. The DC directed the health department officials to conduct a week-long anti-measles campaign where parents found reluctant to get injected their kids should be motivated about the benefits of vaccine in prevention of children.

He said the announcements should be made from cities and mosques across the district to create awareness among the people about the vaccine. Focal Person of Measles Campaign Dr Abdul Sattar Bilal told the meeting that medical teams were being sent to the places where cases of measles were being reported and as many as 724 children have so far been vaccinated against measles.

Among others Dr. Wajih-u-din, DM PPHI Gul Khan, Dr. Lubna Ali of N-Stop, Dr. Abdul Sattar Bilal, District Surveillance Officer Dr. Ashraf Lakho, WHO Immunization Officer Dr. Dhani Bux and other officers concerned were present on the occasion.