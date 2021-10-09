DC chairs meeting regarding arrangements for Eid-e-Milad-u-Nabi (SAW)

(@FahadShabbir)

MATIARI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2021 ) :The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Syed Murtaza Ali Shah presided over a meeting in district council hall on Saturday to review arrangements made for celebrating Jashan-e-Eid-e Milad-u-Nabi (SAW) with religious zeal and fervor.

According to a handout issued by the District Information Office, DC said that respect of every religion and faith was mandatory for us and we should change our attitude and point of view towards religious norms.

DC appealed ulema belonging to different schools of thoughts to play a positive role for ending sectarianism in order to encourage love, brotherhood ,inter-faith cohesion and peace in our society.

He directed officers of the Health department to ensure availability of ambulances, medicines and Doctors in the rallies and Meelad processions to be brought out on Eid-e-Milad-u-Nabi (SAW).

He also directed HESCO officials to ensure interrupted power supply on Jashan-e-Eid Milad Nabi (SAW). DC directed all TMOs to ensure cleanliness drive in cities particularly on the routes of religious processions.