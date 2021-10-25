UrduPoint.com

DC Chairs Meeting Regarding Arrangements For Observing Black Day On Oct 27

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Mon 25th October 2021 | 09:00 PM

MIRPURKHAS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2021 ) :The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Salamat Ali Memon said on Monday that supreme sacrifices and struggle of kashmiri people for seeking the right of self determination would not be ignored.

He expressed these views while chairing a meeting to review arrangements for observing Black day on 27th October.

He said that in this regard a massive rally will be taken out to express solidarity with Kashmiri people from Commissioner Complex to Press club on Wednesday 27th October at 10 am.Divisional Commissioner Syed Aijaz Ali Shah and others will lead the Public Rally.

DC directed Chief Municipal Officer Aslam Kazi to ensure coordination with all stakeholders for display banners and panaflexes throughout the city depicting the struggle of Kashmiri people for their legitimate right of self determination and fight for freedom.

On the occasion, the DC Salamat Ali Memon directed the education authorities to hold awareness seminars in their schools and colleges about the Kashmir issue and cause under Covid-19 Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs).

The DC also urged upon all officers and officials to ensure their participation fully.The DC further directed the Social Welfare Officer Junaid Mirza to coordinate and ensure the representatives of welfare organization in the rally.

The meeting was attended among others by ACs of Hussain Bux Marri M Khan Khati, Shuja Abad M. Saleem, DD Colleges Prof Khalid Mehmood, DDEO Izhar Ul Haq Education department and all concerned.

