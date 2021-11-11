UrduPoint.com

DC Chairs Meeting Regarding Arrangements For Anti-measles,Rubella

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Thu 11th November 2021 | 09:55 PM

DC chairs meeting regarding arrangements for anti-measles,Rubella

Deputy Commissioner Aamir Hussain Panhwar Thursday appealed parents to get their children between the age of 9 months to 15 years vaccinated against Measles and Rubella positively to prevent them from disastrous diseases and play their role in elimination of the diseases

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Aamir Hussain Panhwar Thursday appealed parents to get their children between the age of 9 months to 15 years vaccinated against Measles and Rubella positively to prevent them from disastrous diseases and play their role in elimination of the diseases.

Presiding a meeting of Disrict Polio Eradication Committee, he said that officials of Health Department would play their effective role in running the vaccination campaign against disastrous diseases.

The DC also instructed officials of health and other related departments to utilize all available resources to achieve 100% target on vaccination against Measles Rubella adding that any laziness in that regard would not be tolerated.

Aamir Hussain instructed Assistant Commissioners of all tehsils to visit temporarily set up vaccination centers, schools and camps at health centres and watch strictly to ensure proper running of the campaign. Briefing the meeting, Allah Bux Rajpar said that 12-day vaccination campaign against Measles Rubella , was commencing from November 15 to 27.

He said that during the campaign against Measles Rubella, more than 6,89,188 children aged between 9 months to 15 years would go under vaccination while 3,00,416 children would also be administered polio drops during the campaign.

He said that vaccination teams would visit government and private schools for vaccination while camps would be set up at health centres and different areas of the district for vaccination of children.

He said that for the purpose all arrangements including preparation of micro-plan, training of teams and other requirements were finalized. The report of the previous anti polio campaign and target achieved, monthly report of protective vaccine and AFP Surveillance report was also presented in the meeting.

The DC expressed satisfaction over the success of the previous vaccination campaign. Regional Director PPHI Mazhar Ali, District Health Officer Dr Daulat Jamali, additional District Health Officer Dr Asadullah Dahri, Additional Director Local Government Abdul Sattaar Rathore, District Population Officer Riaz Ahmed Shar, Dr Amina Brohi, Assistant Commissioners of all tehsils and medical officers attended the meeting.

