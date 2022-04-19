DC chairs meeting regarding arrangements for Youm-e-Ali

Deputy Commissioner Shahryar Gul Memon on Tuesday presided over a meeting to review arrangements made for Youm-e-Ali (RA) to be observed on 21st of Ramzan

SUJAWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Shahryar Gul Memon on Tuesday presided over a meeting to review arrangements made for Youm-e-Ali (RA) to be observed on 21st of Ramzan.

The DC directed officers of all departments to ensure cleaning of the routes of mourning processions, drainage of water. reschedule Load shedding time, repairing of street lights, availability of clean drinking water, cover open manholes, disposal system and availability of generators.

He directed Health departments to set up medical camps in Majalis and processions with ensuring availability of ambulances, Doctors, staff and necessary medicines.

The DC directed Ulema of all faiths and leaders to remain in contact with the district administration and other relevant institutions for maintaining religious harmony, cohesion and law and order on Youm-e-Ali.

SSP Sujawal Syed Imdad Ali Shah apprised the meeting that all arrangements have been finalized for Youm-e-Ali while strict monitoring of entry and exit points of the district to avert any untoward incident.

Among others SSP Sujwal Syed Imdad Ali Shah, Additional Deputy Commissioner (1) Zahoor Ali Marri, Additional Deputy Commissioner II Habibullah Waggan,Assistant Commissioners of all talukas,officers of Health,Public Health, Local Government,Information and other relevant departments, Shiaa ulema and people belongs to different walks of life were also present on the occasion.