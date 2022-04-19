UrduPoint.com

DC Chairs Meeting Regarding Arrangements For Youm-e-Ali

Muhammad Irfan Published April 19, 2022 | 08:21 PM

DC chairs meeting regarding arrangements for Youm-e-Ali

Deputy Commissioner Shahryar Gul Memon on Tuesday presided over a meeting to review arrangements made for Youm-e-Ali (RA) to be observed on 21st of Ramzan

SUJAWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Shahryar Gul Memon on Tuesday presided over a meeting to review arrangements made for Youm-e-Ali (RA) to be observed on 21st of Ramzan.

The DC directed officers of all departments to ensure cleaning of the routes of mourning processions, drainage of water. reschedule Load shedding time, repairing of street lights, availability of clean drinking water, cover open manholes, disposal system and availability of generators.

He directed Health departments to set up medical camps in Majalis and processions with ensuring availability of ambulances, Doctors, staff and necessary medicines.

The DC directed Ulema of all faiths and leaders to remain in contact with the district administration and other relevant institutions for maintaining religious harmony, cohesion and law and order on Youm-e-Ali.

SSP Sujawal Syed Imdad Ali Shah apprised the meeting that all arrangements have been finalized for Youm-e-Ali while strict monitoring of entry and exit points of the district to avert any untoward incident.

Among others SSP Sujwal Syed Imdad Ali Shah, Additional Deputy Commissioner (1) Zahoor Ali Marri, Additional Deputy Commissioner II Habibullah Waggan,Assistant Commissioners of all talukas,officers of Health,Public Health, Local Government,Information and other relevant departments, Shiaa ulema and people belongs to different walks of life were also present on the occasion.

Related Topics

Load Shedding Water Law And Order Sujawal All Government

Recent Stories

European stocks fall as impact of Ukraine war spre ..

European stocks fall as impact of Ukraine war spreads

6 minutes ago
 Russia retaliates against Europe with mass expulsi ..

Russia retaliates against Europe with mass expulsions

6 minutes ago
 IMF Sees No Evidence of Crypto Being Used to Evade ..

IMF Sees No Evidence of Crypto Being Used to Evade Russia Sanctions, But Watchin ..

7 minutes ago
 Two gangs allegedly involved in motorcycle theft a ..

Two gangs allegedly involved in motorcycle theft arrested

7 minutes ago
 Man Sentenced to 14.5 Years in Jail for Biting Off ..

Man Sentenced to 14.5 Years in Jail for Biting Off Official's Ear in Hong Kong - ..

7 minutes ago
 Meta Appeals Russian Court's Ruling Recognizing It ..

Meta Appeals Russian Court's Ruling Recognizing It as Extremist Organization - C ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.